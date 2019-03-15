Investigation agencies of Azerbaijan, Belarus to jointly fight terrorism

By Trend





A delegation led by Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Belarus Ivan Noskevich in order to further strengthen the working relations with Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office has arrived in Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

A meeting with the delegation was held in the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Zakir Garalov told the guests about the creation of a regulatory framework for the activities of the prosecutor’s office as part of judicial and legal reforms carried out in the country under the leadership of the president of Azerbaijan, the comprehensive modernization of the prosecution authorities, fundamental reforms in the full reorganization of the corps of personnel, establishment of effective relations with other law enforcement agencies in order to ensure the rights and freedoms of citizens as well as other upcoming challenges.

Noskevich said that Belarus attaches particular importance to strengthening cooperation with Azerbaijan in the legal sphere, and noted that there are great prospects for deepening relations between the investigation agencies of the two countries.

During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on the protection of the rights and freedoms of citizens of both countries, joint fight against crime, as well as terrorism and extremism, the parties discussed effectiveness of mutual activities, both bilaterally and within international organizations, as well as improving the existing legal framework in the judicial cooperation.

The issues of interest were also discussed, and confidence was expressed that mutual cooperation would continue successfully in the future as well.

Following the discussions, a “Cooperation Agreement” was signed, defining the prospects for cooperation ties between the two state agencies.

The agreement covers areas such as combating terrorism and crime, in particular its organized forms, joint cooperation in the prevention of corruption crimes, as well as crimes in the field of economics and high technology and other crimes that threaten society, and also covers information and experience exchange, legal assistance and other areas.

Then the Belarusian delegation visited the General Directorate for Combating Corruption under the General Prosecutor’s Office.

The head of the General Directorate for Combating Corruption under the Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev told the guests in detail about the creation of the necessary legal framework for the activities of the prosecutor’s office and the reforms being carried out, and also about the activities of the General Directorate.

The chairman of the Investigative Committee of Belarus highly appreciated the events held in Azerbaijan in the fight against corruption. Noskevich noted that Belarus is interested in studying Azerbaijan’s experience in the fight against corruption.

During the meeting, useful exchange of views on the prospects for cooperation in the fight against corruption took place.

