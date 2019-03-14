Ex-president: No force will succeed in casting shadow on Azerbaijani-Georgian ties

By Trend





No force will succeed in casting shadow on the friendly ties between Azerbaijan and Georgia, former Georgian president Giorgi Margvelashvili told reporters on the sidelines of the 7th Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

Commenting on the attempts of some forces to drive a wedge in Azerbaijani-Georgia relations, the ex-president stated that no force can cast a shadow on the friendly relations between the two countries, as they have a solid, centuries-old history and a great potential for further comprehensive development in a number of areas.

The ex-president also expressed opinion on the position of Georgia on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. He said that the position of the Georgian side is based on the principles of supporting the norms of international law.

Further, speaking of the significance of the Global Baku Forum, Margvelashvili noted that holding this forum in Baku is of particular importance to him, since it is not the first time he is participating in it.

"This forum gives impetus to the further development of relations with the countries of the region, as well as to address important global policy issues," he said.

According to him, Azerbaijani-Georgian relations have always been founded on the mutual interests of both countries, as they are important strategic partners.

"Today, the President of Azerbaijan spoke about the formats that we are developing, and I would especially emphasize the development in the field of transport cooperation, in the field of energy," he said.

The ex-president noted the special significance of the Trans-Adriatic Gas Pipeline (TAP) project, the implementation of which is of great importance not only for the region, but also for Europe.

The 7th Global Baku Forum kicked off in Baku on March 14, Trend reports.

The forum organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center will last till March 16.