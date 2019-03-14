Ex-president: Global Baku Forum has become an important platform

By Trend





The Global Baku Forum has already achieved great success, Bulgarian ex-president Rosen Plevneliev told Trend.

Plevneliev reminded that both current and former heads of state and government are taking part in the forum, and an exchange of views is being held on issues important to the world.

The ex-president stressed that Azerbaijan plays an important role in the region.

"Azerbaijan is the herald of peace and tolerance. A fruitful exchange of views takes place during the forum. I think everyone is pleased to participate in this forum," said Plevneliev.

Plevneliev added that the Global Baku Forum has achieved significant development and has become an important platform in the world.

The 7th Global Baku Forum kicked off in Baku on March 14, Trend reports.

The forum organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center will last till March 16.