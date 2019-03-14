Montenegrin president: Our foreign policy needs to constantly change

By Trend





There is a need to constantly change foreign policy, Trend reports citing President of Montenegro Milo Dukanovic.

He made the remarks during the VII Global Baku Forum.

“We have to understand nationalism in a proper way, so as to contribute to the progressive global trends. Europe will continue maintaining its values as the most important achievements in a post-World War 2 Era,” he added.

Dukanovic pointed out that there is no formula that would be capable of solving all problems.

“We need to use multilateralism on a global level. Large and important objectives can be reached only if we provide our citizens with a high-quality life. Our foreign policy needs to constantly change,” he said.

The 7th Global Baku Forum kicked off in Baku on March 14, Trend reports.

The forum organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center will last till March 16.

Around 450 guests from over 70 countries are expected to take part in the forum. "New Foreign Policy" is the topic of the 7th Global Baku Forum.

Panel meetings titled “Role of big forces in changing global politics”, “Sustainable Development Challenges”, “Middle Eastern cooperation for security”, “Role of science and culture in making modern decisions” and other topics will be held during the forum.

One of the main meetings of the forum will be devoted to the role of young leaders in global politics.

The well-known statesmen, politicians, reputable public figures are expected to participate in the forum. The incumbent heads of state and government will attend the event.

The forum participants will discuss global political and economic issues, various aspects of modern international relations and other issues.