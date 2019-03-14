Theresa May: UK-Azerbaijan co-op as strategic energy partners to continue for decades to come

By Trend





UK-Azerbaijan cooperation as strategic energy partners is set to continue for decades to come, said the UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

Carole Crofts, the Ambassador of Great Britain to Azerbaijan read out May’s speech at the seventh Global Baku Forum.

“The UK and Azerbaijan have built ever stronger and deeper ties since we established diplomatic relations in 1992. I was delighted to welcome the president to London last April to discuss a wide range of issues and witness with him the signing of SOCAR and BP sixth production sharing agreement. Our cooperation as strategic energy partners makes a significant contribution to our mutual prosperity and security and is set to continue for decades to come. We are also working together in so many other sectors. We will continue to strengthen this cooperation building on deep and solid foundation of mutual respect and trust between our two countries,” added May.

May noted that this year’s Global Forum will address the challenges of the changing global politics and promote dialogue and understanding between former, serving and future leaders.

The 7th Global Baku Forum kicked off in Baku on March 14, Trend reports.

The forum organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center will last till March 16.

Around 450 guests from over 70 countries are expected to take part in the forum. "New Foreign Policy" is the topic of the 7th Global Baku Forum.

Panel meetings titled “Role of big forces in changing global politics”, “Sustainable Development Challenges”, “Middle Eastern cooperation for security”, “Role of science and culture in making modern decisions” and other topics will be held during the forum.

One of the main meetings of the forum will be devoted to the role of young leaders in global politics.

The well-known statesmen, politicians, reputable public figures are expected to participate in the forum. The incumbent heads of state and government will attend the event.

The forum participants will discuss global political and economic issues, various aspects of modern international relations and other issues.