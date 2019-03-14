Official: Azerbaijan believes latest statement by OSCE MG is addressed to Armenia

By Trend





Azerbaijan believes that the latest statement by the OSCE Minsk Group is addressed namely to Armenia, said Hikmet Hajiyev, head of the foreign policy department of the presidential administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports March 14.

He said that some of the opinions in the latest statement by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs also reflect the position of Azerbaijan.

“The statement once again clearly states that putting forward any conditions on the negotiation process or such attempts as changing the format of negotiations are unacceptable, and the negotiations should be continued in the existing format,” Hajiyev noted.