Russia’s Rossiya 24 channel highlights upcoming OPEC meeting in Baku

By Trend

Russia’s Rossiya-24 TV channel has broadcast a special program dedicated to the upcoming meeting of the OPEC Monitoring Committee to be held in Baku on March 18, Trend reports.

Called “Baku barrel”, the program provided an insight into the history of oil industry in Azerbaijan, and the role of the Azerbaijani oil in victory in the WWII.

The program also featured Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s remarks about OPEC+ agreement that he made in Davos.

Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov highlighted Azerbaijan`s commitments under OPEC+ agreement as well as cooperation with Russian companies, while SOCAR Vice-President for Marketing and Investment Elshad Nasirov spoke about the company`s global projects.