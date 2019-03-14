Azerbaijani president receives president of Chinese People’s Institute of Foreign Affairs

By Trend





President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of the Chinese People’s Institute of Foreign Affairs, Special Assistant to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China Wu Hailong.

They stressed the importance of the 7th Global Forum to be held in Baku, and emphasized that this event contributes to the strengthening of international cooperation.

Expressing gratitude for the reception, Wu Hailong hailed his visit to Azerbaijan and his participation in the event. He noted that China and Azerbaijan enjoy friendly relations.

President Aliyev said that Azerbaijan-China ties are developing successfully in a variety of fields, adding that the bilateral cooperation entered a new stage.

Recalling his official visit to China, President Aliyev noted that fruitful discussions on prospects for developing relations in economy, trade, infrastructure, transport and other areas were held during the meetings with the Chinese president.