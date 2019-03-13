Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva meets with French First Lady

By Trend





First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has met with First Lady of France Brigitte Macron at the Elysee Palace.

The development of Azerbaijan-France bilateral relations was hailed at the meeting. It was noted that First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva’s visit to Paris will make significant contribution to the development of bilateral relations between the two countries.

The sides discussed a number of issues, including the family and women, gender equality, education, and environmental protection. The activity of the French Lyceum in Baku was praised at the meeting. It was noted that Azerbaijan was the first country in the East that the law was taught. The importance of the cultural events held in different times in France under the leadership of Mehriban Aliyeva was also emphasized.

Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva invited France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron to pay a visit to Azerbaijan. Brigitte Macron accepted the invitation with pleasure.



