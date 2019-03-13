First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva meets President of French Senate Gerard Larcher

By Trend





First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has met with President of the French Senate Gerard Larcher in Paris.

President of the French Senate Gerard Larcher welcomed First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva.

Mehriban Aliyeva first met with the head of the France-Azerbaijan Friendship Group and advisers.

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva then had a meeting with President of the French Senate Gerard Larcher.

Gerard Larcher hailed the level of relations between the two countries. Recalling President Ilham Aliyev`s visit to Paris last July, the President of the French Senate noted that First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva also makes a great contribution to the development of France-Azerbaijan ties, and praised her services in the fields of culture, science and education. He said that women were granted the right to vote in Azerbaijan before France. The President of the Senate underlined that France is interested in developing Azerbaijan-European Union cooperation. Highlighting the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Gerard Larcher pointed out that France supports the peaceful settlement of the conflict as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group.

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva said that her visit to France was successful, adding that a number of fruitful meetings were held as part of the trip. Praising the high level of bilateral relations between the two countries, Azerbaijan`s First Vice-President said that there is great potential for the cooperation. Stressing the importance of developing Azerbaijan-France economic cooperation even further, the First Vice-President called on the French companies to be more active in Azerbaijan. Mehriban Aliyeva pointed out that no project was realized in the region without Azerbaijan`s involvement and the country plays an important role in ensuring energy security of Europe. The First Vice-President lauded Azerbaijan`s relations with the European Union, and noted the significance of signing the Partnership Priorities document.

Emphasizing the importance of finding a soonest peaceful solution to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict through negotiations within the norms of international law and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva said that the existence of the conflict is a serious threat to the development and security of the entire region.

Following the meeting, First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva signed a guest book of the French Senate.