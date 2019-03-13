President Aliyev congratulates Pope Francis

By Trend





Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Pope Francis on the anniversary of his Papal Inauguration.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and all your coreligionists on the anniversary of your Papal Inauguration,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

“The relations between Azerbaijan and the Holy See set a good example of the promotion of dialogue and tolerance among religions and cultures. I believe that our collaborative efforts will continue to contribute to the establishment of global peace and tranquility, mutual understanding and solidarity among people. On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health and success in your supreme spiritual mission.”