PM: Good relations between Bulgaria, Azerbaijan - basis for successful military partnership

By Trend





Good political and economic relations between Bulgaria and Azerbaijan will be the basis for a successful military partnership, the Prime Minister of Bulgaria Boyko Borisov said at a meeting with the First Deputy Minister of Defense and Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Colonel-General Najmaddin Sadikov, Trend reports via Sofia News Agency.

During the meeting, the prospects for deepening military co-operation, the implementation of joint exercises, as well as the strengthening of military-education partnerships, were discussed.

The Bulgarian prime minister informed Colonel General Najmaddin Sadikov that, as a NATO member country, Bulgaria is making serious efforts to develop the defense capabilities of the Bulgarian armed forces.

The meeting in the Council of Ministers was attended by Bulgaria's Chief of Defense General Andrei Botsev and Deputy Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov.