Ambassador: US praising Azerbaijan’s contribution to providing energy security

By Trend





Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received the newly appointed Ambassador of the United States of America Earle Litzenberger, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

At the meeting the sides exchanged their views on the current level of relations between the two countries. Foreign Minister informed the Ambassador on the important energy projects implemented and initiated by Azerbaijan, including the Southern Gas Corridor, and highly appreciated the United States’ support for the implementation of these projects.

Praising the contribution of Azerbaijan to providing energy security Ambassador Earle Litzenberger reiterated support of the USA to the energy projects implemented by Azerbaijan. He also underlined the importance of the Azerbaijani support and contribution to international fight against terrorism.

Ambassador Earle Litzenberger presented the copy of his credentials to Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov wished the newly appointed U.S. Ambassador every success in his diplomatic activities.



