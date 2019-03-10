Iran supports cooperation with Azerbaijan in bilateral and multilateral format

By Trend

Within his official visit to Iran Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov conveyed the greetings of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov congratulated the Iranian side on the opening of the Rasht-Gazvin railroad. Iranian President expressed his gratitude for participation of the high level delegation from Azerbaijan at the event dedicated to the commissioning of the railroad.

The sides exchanged views on the economic projects of the bilateral agenda. Also, the development of cultural, political, economic relations between the two states was underlined.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani noted his satisfaction over the development of existing relations between Iran and Azerbaijan. It was stressed that all branches of government in Iran support the development of relations with Azerbaijan. President Rouhani expressed their support to the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict by peaceful and diplomatic negotiations based on the territorial integrity and inviolability of borders of Azerbaijan.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov presented the letter of invitation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan with regard to the Summit meeting of the Heads of States and Governments of the Non-Aligned Movement to be hosted on 25-26 October of this year in Baku. President Hassan Rouhani accepted the invitation with great pleasure.

Supporting the bilateral and multilateral coperation formats between the two states, Iranian President appreciated the existing Iran-Azerbaijan-Russia trilateral cooperation format and noted the importance of organizing the next meeting of the heads of states. Also, highly appreciating the Azerbaijan-Iran-Turkey and Azerbaijan-Iran-Turkey-Georgia formats, the significance of continuing cooperation in these directions was emphasized.