Mammadyarov meets with Chairman of Iranian Parliament

By Trend

In the framework of his official visit to Iran, Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov met with the Chairman of the Iranian Parliament Ali Larijani, Trend reportswith reference to Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.



Minister Elmar Mammadyarov conveyed the sincere greetings of the Chairman of the Milli Mejlis of Azerbaijan Ogtay Asadov to the Chairman of the Iranian Parliament Ali Larijani. Ali Larijani thanked the Minister and requested from his side, to convey his sincere greetings to the attention of Ogtay Asadov.

At the meeting the sides discussed the relations between the two states, including developing the bilateral relations in political, economic, cultural and other spheres.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov informed the Iranian Speaker about the bilateral economic projects under implementation. The activity of the Interstate Joint Commission between the two states was assessed. Minister noted the contribution of the Interparliamentary Friendship Group to the bilateral relations.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov informed his interlocutor on the current stage of negotiations on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. It was emphasized that Azerbaijan is in favor of peace and stability in the region.

Chairman of the Parliament of Iran Ali Larijani said that they support the resolution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict by peaceful means and negotiations. It was underlined that the statements made by the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri during his visit to Azerbaijan represent the official position of Iran. Iranian Speaker underlined support to the settlement of the conflict within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.