Azerbaijani youth baffles Armenian provocateurs in European Parliament

By Trend

An anti-Turkish and anti-Azerbaijani event "Armenophobia: historical and present-day resurgence" was held on March 7 in the European Parliament with the organizational support of the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy (EAFJD), Trend reports.

Azerbaijani youth, including Azerbaijanis studying in Europe, who took part in the event, put both the speakers and the Armenian participants in a difficult position with their questions after completion of speeches.

Azerbaijani students during their speeches, based on the facts, spoke about the occupation of the Azerbaijani territories by Armenia, the violation of the international law and the development of nationalistic and chauvinistic attitudes among all segments of Armenian society.

Azerbaijanis who were in the event hall said that it is wrong to represent Azerbaijani society as Armenophobic. Of course, the occupation of the country, the expulsion of hundreds of thousands of people from their native lands caused a fair feeling of anger among the Azerbaijanis. However, this anger was directed not at all Armenians, but at invaders and criminals who committed ruthless crimes against Azerbaijanis in Nagorno-Karabakh, depriving for more than 25 years about one million Azerbaijani refugees and IDPs of their native lands, property and other rights.

Azerbaijani students asked speakers what steps they had taken to reduce the threat of Armenophobia, as claimed by Armenia, and the wrath of Azerbaijan, and also asked the separatist structure’s “human rights defender” about what work done to protect fundamental rights of Azerbaijanis expelled from Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent areas.

Then, Azerbaijani students emphasized that more than 30,000 ethnic Armenians live in Azerbaijan today. They also noted that the Armenian society, built on mono-ethnic values, distributes distorted information due to the fact that religious monuments and mosques on the occupied territories of Azerbaijan are of Persian origin, which, in turn, leads to Armenophobia.

The students also said that the construction of monuments to the bearers of the Nazi ideology in Yerevan demonstrates the true nature of Armenia, and also says that it treats with contempt not only Azerbaijanis and Turks, but also representatives of other ethnic groups.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.