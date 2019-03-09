Azerbaijani FM meets new Indian ambassador

By Trend

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received the newly appointed Ambassador of India Bawitlung Vanlalvawna, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

At the meeting, the sides highly appreciated the current level of bilateral relations between the two countries and at the same time underlined the great potential for further development of cooperation. Briefing on the infrastructure projects realized and implemented by Azerbaijan, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov invited Indian companies to benefit from these projects.

Furthermore, the sides expressed confidence that direct air connection between Azerbaijan and India would give impetus to the further enhancement of people-to-people contacts and in this regard noted the necessity of holding mutual tourism fairs.

At the meeting the sides discussed the cooperation issues with the UN as well as the Non-Aligned Movement and other issues of mutual interest.

Ambassador Bawitlung Vanlalvawna presented the copy of his credentials to Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov wished the newly appointed Indian Ambassador every success in his diplomatic activities.