Elmar Mammadyarov: Non-resolution of Karabakh conflict - serious obstacle to sustainable development, prosperity of region

By Trend

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry told Trend March 7.

T.Klaar emphasized with satisfaction his meeting with H.E Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and said that very fruitful discussions took place at the meeting.

Minister informed the EU Special Representative about the current negotiations process on the resolution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Referring to the recent statements of the Armenian leadership Minister Elmar Mammadyarov highlighted that such statements undermine the negotiations process. Minister Elmar Mammadyarov pointed out that non-resolution of the conflict is a serious obstacle to sustainable development and prosperity of the region, adding that the international community unequivocally supports the withdrawal of the occupying forces from all occupied territories of Azerbaijan, the return of the internally displaced persons to their homes and thus ensuring peace in the region. In this regard, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov referred to the latest statements of the EU officials made on the conflict settlement.

In his turn, T.Klaar stressed the importance of the substance of the negotiations and noted the readiness of the Union to contribute to preparation of the populations for peace.

Furthermore, the sides exchanged their views on the current status of the bilateral relations between the European Union and Azerbaijan, the mutual exchange of visits, as well as the ongoing negotiations on the new agreement, which will constitute the legal basis of the relations.

At the meeting the sides also discussed the regional issues of mutual interest.