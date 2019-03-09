New military attache of Turkey introduced to Azerbaijani Minister of Defense

By Trend

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Turkey to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral on March 7, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

The current state of relations and prospects for development of cooperation between the armies of Azerbaijan and Turkey, the military-political situation in the region and a number of other issues of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.

The sides noted the importance of continuing the organization of mutual visits of representatives of the armies of the two countries, as well as cooperation in the military-technical sphere and in the field of military education.

Ambassador Erkan Ozoral introduced Turkey’s new military attache in Azerbaijan Brigadier General Ismail Hakki Koseali to the Minister of Defense.

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov congratulated the new military attache with the beginning of his activities in Azerbaijan and wished him success in his future activities in the sphere of expanding military cooperation between the two countries.