By Trend





President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the groundbreaking ceremony of a new four-storey residential building for the quake-affected families in 20 January street, Shamakhi .

The president laid the foundation stone for the 44-apartment residential building.

President Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva then met with local residents and talked to them.





