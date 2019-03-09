Ilham Aliyev congratulates president of Senegal

By Trend

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Senegal Macky Sall.

“I sincerely congratulate you on your re-election as President of the Republic of Senegal,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter. “I am confident that we will continue our efforts towards developing the relations of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Senegal. I wish you the best of health, happiness and success in your activity for the well-being of the friendly people of Senegal.”