New US Ambassador to Azerbaijan arrives in Baku

By Trend

New US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle (Lee) Litzenberger has arrived in Baku, Trend reports March 7.

In January 2018 the US Senate approved Earle (Lee) Litzenberger's candidature, which was proposed by US President Donald Trump, for the position of ambassador to Azerbaijan.

He replaced Robert Cekuta, whose diplomatic mission ended in March 2018.

At various times, Litzenberger served at the German Marshall Fund, the US Mission to NATO, the US Embassy in Belgrade, Serbia, and the US Embassy in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.