Vladimir Putin congratulates First VP of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva

By Trend





Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory letter to First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva in connection with March 8, the International Women’s Day.

“Dear Mehriban Arifovna, I congratulate you on the International Women’s Day,” Vladimir Putin said in his letter. “I sincerely wish that this wonderful holiday bless you with spring warmth, attention and care of family and friends. May good luck and success attend you throughout your life, and may your home be filled with harmony and love. I wish you good health and all the best.”