Russian MP considers his colleague’s actions as attempt to damage Moscow-Baku relations

By Trend





Deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, head of the inter-parliamentary Russia-Azerbaijan friendship group Dmitry Saveliev regards the actions of State Duma deputy Konstantin Zatulin as an attempt to drive a wedge into relations between Moscow and Baku, Trend reports.

This is indicated by Savelyev’s statement addressed to Zatulin, regarding the participation of Russian parliamentarians in the events in Baku dedicated to the memory of the victims of the Khojaly genocide.

"I would like to ask Mr. Zatulin questions in connection with some very strange events. I mean the second meeting of the Lazarev Club held in Moscow, with the participation of Mr. Zatulin, where a certain someone from the separatist entity in the occupied territory of Azerbaijan was also present, someone who was introduced as the "Minister of Economy and Industrial Infrastructure", said Saveliev.

According to the head of the inter-parliamentary friendship group, such actions hardly correspond to Russia's mediating mission in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“How can this correlate with the repeated statements of our state on its recognition of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan? And aren't such actions an attempt to drive a wedge in relations between Russia and Azerbaijan under the cover of slogans about Russian-Armenian cooperation?” Saveliev asks.

Regarding participation in the event as part of the anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Dmitry Saveliev said that, as part of the Russian delegation, he took part in the annual conference titled "Building a common future, searching for a common past and developing a common present" dedicated to strengthening Russian-Azerbaijani cooperation.

“A nationwide march took place in memory of the 27th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide,” the Russian MP said. “This is an official state event, and I am proud that in the mourning procession I walked alongside with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who makes every effort to expand and strengthen fraternal relations between our countries.”

Savelyev noted that the Russian delegation laid flowers at the monument “Mother’s Cry”, symbolizing the tragedy in Khojaly.

“The procession participants were carrying banners with inscriptions “Don’t forget Khojaly!” and “Justice for Khojaly!”,” he said. “Does Zatulin consider these slogans to be anti-Armenian?”

The MP noted that he and his colleagues consider the Khojaly tragedy to be a terrible crime, because with each child who died in Khojaly, a part of Azerbaijan’s future was destroyed.

Savelyev said that he, just like many experts, believes that the Khojaly tragedy has all signs of genocide, and he repeatedly expressed such an opinion both in the media and in the State Duma (lower house of the Russian parliament).

Earlier, Savelyev stated about the need for Russia to recognize the Khojaly tragedy as genocide perpetrated against the Azerbaijani people.

“Russia needs to work on this in order to recognize this slaughter, this tragedy as genocide,” he said. “We all perceive this tragedy as personal. We all need to work on its recognition.”