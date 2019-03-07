Azerbaijan thanks Netherlands for supporting its territorial integrity

By Trend





Baku hosted the next stage of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and the Netherlands, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The Azerbaijani delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Ramiz Hasanov, while the Dutch delegation was headed by Deputy Director-General for Political Affairs of the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pieter Jan Kleiweg de Zwaan.

It was noted during the consultations that the political dialogue between the two countries is at a high level. The parties analyzed the current state of relations and an exchange of views on prospects for cooperation took place. It was stressed that the dialogue between the heads of state and governments, the ministerial meetings, as well as contacts between the governments of the two countries, play an exceptional role in terms of enhanced cooperation.

The parties also exchanged views on the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. It was noted that the settlement of the problem is possible only on the basis of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Gratitude was expressed to the Dutch side for the unequivocal support of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

The two sides also noted the successful activities of a number of Dutch companies in energy and transport projects implemented with the initiative and participation of Azerbaijan, and discussed opportunities for expanding ties in the non-oil sector (particularly in agriculture), and stressed the importance of improving the contacts of the peoples of the two countries in the fields of education, science and culture.