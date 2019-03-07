Azerbaijani president, First Lady arrive in Shamakhi for visit [UPDATE]

By Trend





President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have arrived in Shamakhi for a visit.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva laid flowers at a statue of the national leader in the culture and recreation park after Heydar Aliyev in the center of the city of Shamakhi.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed new houses constructed for the quake-affected families in Shamakhi.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva first familiarized themselves with the conditions created in Rasim Hasanov’s newly-built house in Salman Mumtaz street, Shamakhi and talked to his family members at a tea table.

The head of state and first lady then viewed conditions created in new houses built for Elmira Hasanova’s family in Teymur Aliyarbayov street, and for Vugar Teyfurov’s family in Sattar Bahlulzada street in the district, and had a talk with them.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the groundbreaking ceremony of a new four-storey residential building for the quake-affected families in 20 January street, Shamakhi.

The president laid the foundation stone for the 44-apartment residential building.

President Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva then met with local residents and talked to them.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of the newly-built orphanage-kindergarten No 4 in Shahriyar settlement, Shamakhi.

The orphanage-kindergarten was built as part of the Preschool Institutions’ Development Program implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The president and first lady cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the orphanage-kindergarten.

President Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva then viewed conditions created there.







