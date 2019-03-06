TODAY.AZ / Politics

Turkey's MUSIAD: attracting foreign investments to Azerbaijan one of main priorities

06 March 2019 [17:29] - TODAY.AZ
By  Trend

One of the main priorities for Turkey’s Independent Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association (MUSIAD) is to attract foreign investment to Azerbaijan, Abdurrahman Uzun, head of the Baku office of MUSIAD, told Trend.

Uzun noted that, in recent years, serious and important steps have been taken in Azerbaijan for economic development.

"One can cite regular events for the development of tourism, agriculture and other areas, along with ongoing reforms, new industrial parks and other new developments as examples thereof. Besides this, it must be emphasized that serious support is also provided to entrepreneurship," he added.

According to the head of the MUSIAD Baku office, measures taken in Azerbaijan for strengthening the economy are leading to investments being made in various spheres in the country, not only by local entrepreneurs, but by foreign businessmen as well.

Uzun noted that MUSIAD is interested in attracting investments to Azerbaijan from all countries where this organization has a presence.

"One can bring up the construction of a plant for the production of fertilizers in one of the regions of Azerbaijan as an example. With the start of the enterprise’s operations, the import of fertilizers from abroad will be significantly reduced, and domestic demand for fertilizers can be fully met. In the next 3 months, a fertilizer factory is expected to open," he said.

Uzun said that large strategic investments made in the Azerbaijani economy in a relatively short period of time by the members of MUSIAD causes a sense of pride.

The head of the MUSIAD Baku office also noted that one of the main tasks of Turkey's Independent Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association is to increase the number of its members and ensure consistent, planned work of the organization. Along with this, creation and operation of a common group of companies from MUSIAD members in Azerbaijan is planned.

The head of the MUSIAD Baku office also noted that presently, half of the board members of the Baku office of the Association are Azerbaijani, and another part comprises Turkish businessmen.

"In general, 60 percent of our members are Turkish businessmen, and the rest are Azerbaijani businessmen," Uzun said. "I am sure that the number of Azerbaijanis participating in the organization will increase by the end of this year. In general, MUSIAD makes no difference between Azerbaijani and Turkish businessmen, remaining committed to the "One nation, two states" principle."

Uzun also spoke about the tasks set for this year.

"For 2019, we formulated three main goals, one of which is the development of entrepreneurship, the second is individual development, and the third one is mass development," he said. "To this end, trainings started to be held for businessmen in Azerbaijan. Starting from the second quarter of this year, Turkish businessmen who achieved success in various spheres of activity will be invited to Azerbaijan."

"It is planned to exchange experience between them and Azerbaijani businessmen, and this should become very effective and useful undertaking," he noted. "In the past, an exhibition organized by MUSIAD in Turkey was attended by 12 Azerbaijani businessmen and steps were taken to establish new ties."

He added that the lack of language barriers is the main advantage for Turkish businessmen in Azerbaijan.

