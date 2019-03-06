Turkey's MUSIAD: attracting foreign investments to Azerbaijan one of main priorities

One of the main priorities for Turkey’s Independent Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association (MUSIAD) is to attract foreign investment to Azerbaijan, Abdurrahman Uzun, head of the Baku office of MUSIAD, told Trend.

Uzun noted that, in recent years, serious and important steps have been taken in Azerbaijan for economic development.

"One can cite regular events for the development of tourism, agriculture and other areas, along with ongoing reforms, new industrial parks and other new developments as examples thereof. Besides this, it must be emphasized that serious support is also provided to entrepreneurship," he added.

According to the head of the MUSIAD Baku office, measures taken in Azerbaijan for strengthening the economy are leading to investments being made in various spheres in the country, not only by local entrepreneurs, but by foreign businessmen as well.

Uzun noted that MUSIAD is interested in attracting investments to Azerbaijan from all countries where this organization has a presence.

"One can bring up the construction of a plant for the production of fertilizers in one of the regions of Azerbaijan as an example. With the start of the enterprise’s operations, the import of fertilizers from abroad will be significantly reduced, and domestic demand for fertilizers can be fully met. In the next 3 months, a fertilizer factory is expected to open," he said.

Uzun said that large strategic investments made in the Azerbaijani economy in a relatively short period of time by the members of MUSIAD causes a sense of pride.