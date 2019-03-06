Mogherini advocates Armenian PM’s full engagement in Karabakh conflict talks without preconditions

By Trend





The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President of the European Commission, Federica Mogherini advocated Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashiyan’s full engagement in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict talks without preconditions, Trend reports citing a message on the website of the European External Action Service (EEAS).

“High Representative Mogherini and Prime Minister Pashinyan took stock of a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in light of recent contacts between Armenia and Azerbaijan. High Representative Mogherini advocated Prime Minister Pashinyan’s full engagement in negotiations without preconditions, under the auspices of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs,” reads the message.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.