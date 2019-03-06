First VP Mehriban Aliyeva’s activity demonstrates high activity level achieved by Azerbaijani women

By Trend





Azerbaijani First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva’s activity demonstrates the high level of activity achieved by Azerbaijani women, chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs Hijran Huseynova said.

Huseynova made the remarks in Baku at the ‘She Congress 2019’ conference on women's leadership and entrepreneurship, Trend reports on March 6.

“Earlier, women appealed to the State Committee only with social problems in Azerbaijan,” she said. “Presently, the appeals are more connected with the social activity of women.”

"There has been such a stereotype for a long time that Azerbaijani women must be only housewives and good mothers,” Huseynova said. “But an Azerbaijani woman may be active in the social and political sphere. Today Azerbaijani women hold senior positions in state organizations.”

“Women in the 21st century face new challenges,” she said. "Today, Azerbaijani women face new tasks. First and foremost, a woman must be highly educated, resistant to the competition in the labor market."

Huseynova stressed that women take advantage of all the opportunities created by the state, feel the care of the state.

“Women are actively involved in public and political life,” she added. “Women actively participate in the work of municipal bodies.”

“Thirty percent of all entrepreneurs in the country account for female entrepreneurs,” Huseynova said. "If we take into account the fact that Azerbaijan is a young country, then such progress in a short period of time is worthy approval."