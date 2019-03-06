Azerbaijani FM meets with OSCE Chairperson-in-Office

By Trend





Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received the delegation headed by the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia Miroslav Laj?ák, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

After tête-à-tête discussions between Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Minister Miroslav Laj?ák, the sides continued discussions with the participation of delegations.

Greeting the guests Minister Elmar Mammadyarov noted the important role of the OSCE in the European security architecture and underlined that the protracted conflicts in the territories of the participating states constitute serious threat to the security in the OSCE area. Minister informed the Chairman-in-Office about the latest negotiations process with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Referring to the recent statements of the Armenian leadership, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov underlined that such statements seriously undermine the negotiation process. Emphasizing that the position of Azerbaijan in negotiations remain unchanged, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov stressed that the withdrawal of the Armenian forces from the occupied Azerbaijani territories and return of the Azerbaijani displaced persons to their homelands constitute the basis of negotiations and this demand is reflected in the UN Security Council resolutions.

In his turn, Miroslav Laj?ák touched upon the chairmanship priorities of his country and noted that prevention, mediation and mitigation of the conflicts and their humanitarian consequences is among these priorities. In this regard, the Slovak diplomat highlighted that his visit creates a good opportunity to exchange views on the conflict.

Furthermore, the sides discussed the wide range of issues of the Azerbaijan-OSCE cooperation agenda. Speaking about the importance of widening cooperation in the Second – Economic and Environmental dimension of the OSCE, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov proposed the connectivity subject to be given due attention. He informed his counterpart on the quadruple meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs on Caspian Sea – Black Sea International Transport Route.

Sharing the idea of importance of widening cooperation in the second dimension of the OSCE, Chairman-in-Office noted the OSCE's off-budget project named Promoting Green Ports and Connectivity in the Caspian Sea Region prepared by the Office of the Co-ordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities.

Touching upon the Azerbaijani-Slovakian relations, the ministers highly appreciated the outcomes of the recent visit of the Slovakian Prime Minister to Azerbaijan. The Slovakian diplomat expressed his hope that political decision of his country to open soon its diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan would contribute to further strengthening bilateral ties.

At the meeting the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.







