Vice speaker: Azerbaijan is platform for co-op and dialogue

By Trend

Azerbaijan is a platform for cooperation and dialogue, a country calling for world peace, Vice-Speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament Bahar Muradova said.

Muradova made the remarks at the international conference entitled "Improving the Interfaith and Inter-Civilizational Dialogue to Cooperation" in Baku on March 5.

She added that Azerbaijan itself was subjected to the influence of conflicts and terror.

Muradova stressed that Azerbaijan is the first country among Islamic countries which created a democratic republic for the first time, attracted people to the construction of a civil society, regardless of their ethnicity, religion, political outlook, as well as a country ensuring the equal rights of people.

"Tolerance in Azerbaijan is not an achievement,” she said. “It is our way of life."

Muradova stressed that today, interfaith relations should be developed to achieve harmony between nations.

“We all must serve in the name of peace,” she said. “By using our political, economic, cultural ties and opportunities, we must think about serving peace and prosperity everywhere. We call for this.”

“Azerbaijan observes the goals of sustainable development,” Muradova said. "The transition from religious, ethnic, intercultural dialogue to the cooperation is required."