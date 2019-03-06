Azerbaijan is most respected Muslim country in eyes of Jewish American community: Mark Schneier

By Trend





Azerbaijan is the most beloved and respected Muslim country in the eyes of the Jewish American community, Chairman of the US-based Foundation for Ethnic Understanding Rabbi Marc Schneier, said at a briefing on March 5, 2019, Trend reports.

Schneier added that they invited the leaders of the Evangelicals to the "Improving the Interfaith and Inter-Civilizational Dialogue to Cooperation" conference so that they too could witness the work being done in Azerbaijan.

He went on to say that the work carried out by Azerbaijan in the religious sphere is highly valued in the US, and that it is an “integral part of our work”.

“We want Christians living in America to speak out about the example of Azerbaijan’s tolerance, as well as its activities in this sphere. We will continue our work in this area," added Schneier.