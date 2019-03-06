MFA: Statements of Armenia leave no faith to resolve Karabakh conflict peacefully

By Trend





Azerbaijan is always taking steps for a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, while the Armenian side makes such statements that leave no faith in resolving the conflict peacefully, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said at a press conference in Baku following a meeting with Slovak Foreign Minister and OSCE Chairman-in-Office Miroslav Lajcak, commenting on the recent statement by the head of the National Security Service of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan, Trend reports March 5.

"I asked Mr. Lajcak to mention these issues during his visit to Yerevan, so that we also know to prepare people for peace or to resolve the conflict in another way," Mammadyarov said.

The minister also noted that Miroslav Lajcak is rather positive regarding the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.