Leyla Aliyeva visits Maternity Hospital No. 2 in Baku

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva has visited Maternity Hospital No. 2 in Sabunchu district, Baku.

The hospital was put into operation in 1987 on the initiative of great leader Heydar Aliyev.

Leyla Aliyeva walked around the wards in the maternity hospital, asked about the condition of the newborns and their mothers.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation wished the children to grow up healthy.

A medical facility with 120 beds is provided by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation with new incubators.

The previous ones did not meet modern standards.

Leyla Aliyeva was informed about the treatment of children born with respiratory and other problems placed in these special devices. The new incubators are treating babies whose blood type does not match the mother’s blood type, rhesus incompatibility, respiratory problems, underweight, premature babies and children who need intensive therapy.

Currently, out of more than 70 newborns in the maternity hospital, three are kept in the incubator. Doctors reported that the condition of these babies is stabilizing, there is a positive trend.

The medical institution employs 398 workers. The Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation took a photo with the staff of the maternity hospital and wished them success in their work.








