Bucharest Statement adopted on Caspian Sea-Black Sea int’l transport route

By Trend





On March 4, following the quadripartite meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Turkmenistan, a Bucharest Statement was adopted in Bucharest regarding the Caspian Sea-Black Sea international transport route, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

The document reads that the first special meeting of the foreign ministers was convened in Bucharest, Romania March 4 to further strengthen and enhance economic cooperation between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Turkmenistan in support of sustainable development and stability across the wider region.

The meeting was attended by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania Teodor Viorel Melescanu and deputy chairman of the Cabinet of the Ministers of Turkmenistan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov.

The ministers reaffirmed the mutual respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of their internationally recognized borders, highlighting the current achievements of sectoral cooperation between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Turkmenistan and called for expanding trade and economic relations and fostering interregional connectivity.

They mentioned importance of the project related to the development of the international transport route between the Black and Caspian Seas in a quadruple partnership for all four states, giving the growing international significance attached to the global trade and effective transport connectivity.

The ministers stressed that the States of the Black and Caspian Seas are playing an important role in further promotion of the Black Sea-Caspian Sea freight transportation route as a competitive link connecting Europe and Asia.

They also stressed the importance of making the best use of existing and other potential cooperation formats with the EU to develop international transportation route connecting the EU with the Central Asia trough Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Turkmenistan.

