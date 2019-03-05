Azerbaijan's parliament to discuss urban planning, criminal code among 18 issues

By Trend





A regular plenary meeting of the spring session of the Azerbaijani parliament will take place today, on March 5, and 18 issues are on the meeting’s agenda, Trend reports March 5.

First, the Azerbaijani MPs will discuss the annual report of the Ombudsman.

Then, the additions and amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses, the Code of Construction and Urban Planning, the Land Code, the Code of Civil Procedure, the Criminal Code, the Law on Military Duty and Military Service, the Law on Lawyers and Lawyer Activity, the Law on Advertising, the Law on Specially Protected Nature Territories and Objects, the Law on Telecommunications, etc. will be submitted for discussion.