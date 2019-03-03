Azerbaijani president watches "Baku 2019: Stars Final" [PHOTO]

By Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his daughter Leyla Aliyeva have watched a grand match "Baku 2019: Stars Final" held in front of the National Museum of Azerbaijan Literature named after Nizami Ganjavi.

"Baku 2019: Stars Final" was organized as part of the series of events on Baku’s hosting 2018-2019 UEFA Europa League final match.

"Baku 2019: Stars Final" featured a match between the “Western Stars” and “Eastern Stars” teams.

Famous football players Jerzy Dudek, Michael Essien, Anderson Luis de Souza (Deco), Hamit Altintop, Nihat Kahveci, Andrey Arshavin, Revaz Arveladze, as well as Azerbaijani veteran footballers Vali Gasimov, Nazim Suleymanov participated in the match.

In addition, Shohrat Rahimov from the Regions League, and young football players selected through the competition Zaman Zahirzade, Mahammad Tanriverdiyev, and the captain of the ITV team Tural Dadashov, who won the "Intellectual Cup" took part in the game.

President Aliyev first met with the footballers.

The UEFA Europa League Cup then was presented to President Aliyev.

The game then began which ended in favor of the “Western Stars” scoring 11:10.

Following the match, President Aliyev met with the fans, and children who watched the game, and posed for photographs together with them.



