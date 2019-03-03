Elmar Mammadyarov meets with Foreign Ministry Undersecretary of Iraq

By Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Hazim Al-Yousifi, The Foreign Ministry Undersecretaryof the Republic of Iraq in the margins of the 46th session of the Foreign Ministers Council of the OIC, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry told Trend Mar. 2.

The Foreign Ministry Undersecretaryof the Republic of Iraq conveyed the sincere greetings of the Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Alhakim and stressed his appreciation over development of the relations between Azerbaijan and Iraq. Iraqi undersecretary for foreign affairssaid that they notice serious development in Azerbaijan, implementation of critical infrastructure projects, as well as ensuring security and stability in the country. Stressing the importance of exchange of visits between the states, Hazim Al-Yousifi invited Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov to Iraq.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov noted the existence of historical friendship relations between two nations. He emphasized the achievements in the development of bilateral cooperation, especially in the fields of tourism and education.

At the meeting there was an exchange between the sides on perspectives of bilateral cooperation, as well as regional issues.