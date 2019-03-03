FM Elmar Mammadyarov meets with Suriname colleague

By Trend:

On the sidelines of the 46th session of the Council of Ministers of the OIC in Abu-Dhabi, Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with the Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Suriname Yldiz PollacK-Beighle, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry told Trend Mar. 2.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov touching upon the issue of establishing the European and other states Group within the OIC, had an exchange with his counterpart on inclusion of the Republic of Suriname to this Group.

Underlining the importance of strengthening the diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Suriname Minister Mammadyarov noted that the draft of the Agreement on abolishing visa requirements for diplomatic and service passport holders between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Republic of Suriname is ready for signature. Minister also spoke on the existing potential for cooperation in the field of education between the two states.

Suriname Minister for Foreign Affairs expressed that her country is interested in developing cooperation with Azerbaijan and in that regard she emphasized the importance of exchanges of visits between the sides. Madame Minister invited her counterpart from Azerbaijan to visit Suriname in the capacity of chair of the Non-Aligned Movement.

At the meeting also the economic cooperation perspectives between the sides were discussed.