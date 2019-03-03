Azerbaijani FM meets with Commissioner-General of Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees

By Trend:

On the sidelines of the 46th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Pierre Krähenbühl, the Commissioner-General of the Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry told Trend Mar. 2.

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov expressed his congratulations to Pierre Krähenbühl for being confirmed for the second term as the head of the Agency and wished him all success during his new term. Foreign Minster expressing support of Azerbaijan to brotherly Palestinian people in their struggle for peace, stability and sustainable development, reaffirmed the position of our country, which stands for the two-state solution of the Palestinian conflict with East Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Palestine. Also the Minister referred to the resolutions of the UN Security Council on Jerusalem.

From his side, Pierre Krähenbühl thanked for sincere congratulations and extended his felicitations to Minister Elmar Mammadyarov for Azerbaijan to take over the presidency of the Non-Aligned Movement.

Pierre Krähenbühl highly appreciated the financial support by the Islamic states to the UNRWA, especially after the USA stopped rendering financial support to the Agency and in this regard expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan for its support and financial contribution to the activities of the Agency. Speaking on the settlement of the Palestinian conflict the Commissioner-General emphasized that the resolution of this conflict would create solid basis for the solution of the problems of the 5 billion Palestinian refugees.

The sides also exchanged views on regional issues of mutual interest and concern.