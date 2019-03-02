Azerbaijani blogger Mehman Huseynov released

By Trend





The term of imprisonment of Azerbaijani blogger Mehman Huseynov has ended, and he has been released, Trend reports March 2.

On March 3, 2017, Huseynov was sentenced to two years in prison by the decision of the Surakhani District Court.

The police chief wanted Mehman Huseynov to be prosecuted under article 147.2 (slander, equal to charging a person with a serious or especially serious crime).

The state prosecutor demanded punishment in the form of imprisonment for three years for Mehman, and the court decided to imprison him for a term of two years.