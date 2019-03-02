Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia to mull expansion of energy co-op

By Trend





Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia will discuss expansion of cooperation in the field of energy, agriculture and the IT sector, Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry told Trend March 1.

These issues will be included in the agenda of the meeting of the fifth joint intergovernmental commission of the two countries to be held March 4.

The sides will also discuss the development of trade relations and the increase in trade turnover, expansion of cooperation in food safety, labor and employment, healthcare, culture, tourism, education, youth and sports, religion, security, air communications, land reclamation and water management, the regulatory framework and other issues.

The joint commission is co-chaired by Azerbaijan’s Finance Minister Samir Sharifov and Governor at the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA) Ibrahim bin Abdul Rahman Al Omar.

During the meeting, the parties will also discuss the current state of economic cooperation, the work done after the fourth meeting of the intergovernmental commission and the prospects for expanding ties.

Following the event, a final protocol will be signed and a round table meeting will be held with the participation of business circles of the two countries.

Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with Saudi Arabia amounted to 30.9 million manats in 2018, according to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan. About 24.3 million manats accounted for the import of Saudi products in Azerbaijan.