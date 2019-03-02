Azerbaijani Armed Forces Relief Fund assets exceed 97M manats

By Trend





As of March 1, 2019, assets of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Relief Fund stood at 97,647,955,09 manats, $213,577.88 million, 15,736 euros, and 5,000 Russian rubles, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry on March 1.

The Armed Forces Relief Fund was created by a presidential decree on Aug. 17, 2002.

The fund was established to ensure the development of the Armed Forces at the level of modern requirements, to strengthen the material and technical base and to finance the necessary social measures.

The Fund is formed by voluntary contributions of individuals and legal entities operating in Azerbaijan and other revenues not prohibited by law, according to the decree.