Centrist Democratic International: Azerbaijani social projects example for many countries

Azerbaijan’s deputy prime minister, Deputy Chairman - Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) Ali Ahmadov has met with a delegation led by President of the Centrist Democratic International Andres Pastrana, Trend reports with reference to the NAP press service.

The delegation also included Secretary General of the Centrist Democratic International Antonio Lopez-Isturiz White and General Coordinator for Asia Pacific and Latin America Cesar Rossello.

Ahmadov expressed hope that the visit of the president of the Centrist Democratic International to Azerbaijan and the discussions held will make important contribution to the development of cooperation and dialogue between the parties.

The deputy prime minister noted that the discussions in which Pastrana participated, as well as his meeting with IDPs during his stay in Baku, made a good impression on him.

Pastrana stressed that social projects implemented by the Azerbaijani government to improve the living conditions of IDPs can be an example for many countries.

At the meeting, an exchange of views took place on the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation between the NAP and the Centrist Democratic International.




