MP talks on Georgian new president’s first visit to Azerbaijan

By Trend





Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili’s first visit to Azerbaijan as the president, a one-on-one meeting with the Azerbaijani president and an expanded meeting with the participation of delegations will be a new stage in the development of relations between the two countries, Azerbaijani MP Aydin Huseynov told Trend on Feb. 28.

"Georgia is Azerbaijan’s closest neighbor,” he said. “Two countries are strategic partners in all spheres, including political and economic issues. Georgia actively participates in all global projects being implemented by Azerbaijan.”

“At the same time, about half a million of our compatriots live in Georgia,” Huseynov said. “Therefore, the ongoing processes in this country are important for Azerbaijan. We are pleased with Georgia’s stability and economic development."

He stressed that further strengthening of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia is important for the entire region.

"Armenia pursues an aggressive policy in the region and supports terror,” Huseynov said. “From this point of view, strengthening of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia and joint activity of the two countries are important. Therefore, the Georgian president’s visit to Azerbaijan is topical and will greatly contribute to further strengthening of ties between the two countries."