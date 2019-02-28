Saudi prince due in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Saudi Prince Turki al-Faisal will visit Baku, Azerbaijan, in March, Trend reports on Feb. 28.

Turki al-Faisal will take part in the 7th Global Baku Forum on March 14-16, to be organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

Turki al-Faisal is chairman of the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies in Saudi Arabia. He also served as ambassador of Saudi Arabia to the US and the UK. Turki al-Faisal also attended the 5th Global Baku Forum in 2017.

Meanwhile, 450 guests from more than 70 countries are expected to attend the 7th Global Baku Forum. The theme of the forum this year will be "New Global Foreign Policy".