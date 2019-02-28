Azerbaijan calls UN to prevent Middle East Armenians from relocating to occupied Karabakh

By Azernews





Armenia continues to grossly violate the norms of international law, settling Middle Eastern Armenians in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. The resettlement of Armenian origin refugees to the occupied Azerbaijani lands grossly violates the obligations imposed by the Geneva Conventions.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi during a working visit to the UN office in Geneva on February 28.

Mammadyarov noted that the government of Azerbaijan continues to work to improve the situation of refugees and internally displaced persons in the country.

He stressed that eliminating the fact of occupation and ensuring their return to homelands will be a sustainable solution to the problem of internally displaced persons.

Mammadyarov told the UN Commissioner on the negotiations progress on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement, stressing that Azerbaijan is a supporter of substantive and result-oriented negotiations.

It was in particular noted that the existing status quo is unacceptable, and the Armenian armed forces should be withdrawn from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan in accordance with the requirements of the UN Security Council resolutions.

Mammadyarov also drew attention to the illegal resettlement of refugees of Armenian origin from the Middle East to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, which contradicts the requirements of international humanitarian law.

The minister stressed that the UN should not remain indifferent to such actions.

In turn, Grandi expressed his gratitude for the donation of Azerbaijan to the budget of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

The High Commissioner expressed his satisfaction with the existing relations of cooperation and hopes for its further expansion in the future.

Mammadyarov invited the High Commissioner to take part in the 18th Summit of Heads of Government and Member States of the Non-Aligned Movement, which will be held October 25-26 in Baku.

The first resolution of the UN Security Council on the Armenian-Azerbaijani, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was adopted on April 30, 1993. The document was called "Resolution of the UN Security Council ?822". The resolution stated that the stability and security of the region is under threat, a cease-fire was required by stopping occupation actions and military operations, as well as the withdrawal of aggressor forces from the territories of Kalbajar and other occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

A regular meeting of the UN Security Council was held at the end of July 2013, and resolution ?853 on the Armenian-Azerbaijani, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was adopted at it. This resolution reflected the demands for the complete and unconditional withdrawal of the occupying forces from the territories of Agdam and other occupied regions of Azerbaijan.

The UN Security Council once again brought up the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh and adopted Resolution ?874 on October 14, 1994. This resolution expressed acute concern over the tension between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the escalation of hostilities on the front line, the numerous victims and the occupation of Azerbaijani territories, supported the efforts of the CSCE to resolve the conflict, once again reaffirmed respect for the territorial integrity of states.

The UN Security Council, on the basis of an appeal from Azerbaijan, once again brought up for discussion the situation in connection with the continuation of the conflict and adopted Resolution ?884 on November 11, 1994. This Resolution expressed concern about the occupation of the village of Horadiz and the Zangilan region, voiced the demand for the withdrawal of all the occupied troops from these territories.








