Azerbaijani FM to visit Iran for North-South corridor, Rasht-Astara railway talks

By Azernews





Details of the visit of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov to Iran have been announced, a diplomatic source told Trend.

According to the information, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will visit to Iran on March 9.

Mammadyarov’s visit to Iran, discussions will be held on the North-South corridor and the Rasht-Astara railway, and the visit will also focus on bilateral relations and their development, as well as broader regional issues.

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Leyla Abdullayeva told earlier during a press conference that Elmar Mammadyarov was planning a visit to Iran in March.