Georgian leader’s visit to Azerbaijan to further strengthen ties between two countries

By Trend





Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili’s official visit to Azerbaijan testifies that the strategic partnership between Georgia and Azerbaijan is at a high level, well-known expert Archil Sikharulidze told Trend.

Sikharulidze was commenting on the meeting between the Azerbaijani and Georgian presidents in Baku.

President Zurabishvili is on an official visit to Azerbaijan.

“Today both countries have mutual interest in various spheres,” he said. "Georgia is interested in ensuring its energy security and in this sphere, Azerbaijan is of particular importance to us. At the same time, our countries continue to cooperate especially in the field of economy and transit of goods through the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway.”

“This project opens big opportunities to increase the volume of cargoes which are transported through Azerbaijan and Georgia,” he said. “The Azerbaijani president also mentioned this fact in Baku."

Sikharulidze stressed that Georgia and Azerbaijan are friendly countries that are interested in preserving the stability and security in the region.

"I think that the Georgian president’s visit to Baku will further strengthen bilateral ties between Georgia and Azerbaijan, as well as create favorable situation for the implementation of joint, large-scale projects that will bring mutual benefit for our two countries," the expert said.