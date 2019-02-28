FM Mammadyarov mulls Karabakh conflict with UN High Commissioner

By Trend





Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, on the sidelines of the 40th Session of the UN Human Rights Council, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

At the meeting the sides exchanged their views on the existing cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov informed High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet that over 1 million Azerbaijanis were subjected to ethnic cleansing and forcefully expelled from their native lands as a result of occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent regions of Azerbaijan by Armenian armed forces. The necessity of restoring the human rights of internally displaced persons, whose fundamental rights had been violated, was underlined. In this regard, the importance of taking a principled stance and efficient actions by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights was emphasized.

Furthermore, the sides discussed various issues of international agenda.

High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet expressed her gratitude to Minister Elmar Mammadyarov for voluntary contributions from Azerbaijan last year to support the activities of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.







